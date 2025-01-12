Emergency :The special screening, hosted in Nagpur, was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Reportedly, before the special screening, no one had actually seen the Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher starrer

After multiple delays and a long battle over CBFC-requested cuts, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is all set to release on January 17. Now, as the film is all set to release, Kangana Ranaut hosted the first-ever screening of the film in Nagpur. The special screening, hosted in Nagpur, was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Reportedly, before the special screening, no one had actually seen the Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher starrer.

Kangana hosts first screening of Emergency

PTI took to their X account to share the information. The agency reported Kangana saying, "Today, we are actually having the first screening of the film. Before this, no one has seen the film. The censor board was extremely strict, and they conducted thorough scrutiny. We had to provide so much proof and documentation. After six months of struggle, the film is finally ready."

Nitin Gadkari, who attended the first-ever screening hosted by Kangana Ranaut, shared, "I am watching the film for the first time, and I have witnessed the Emergency in the country. The true history of the Emergency that Kangana ji has presented in front of the public today is correct. I am fully confident that this film will receive support from the public as well."

Kangana shared post featuring Nitish Gadkari

Earlier, Kangana had shared pictures from the special screening and wrote, "#Emergency with @gadkari.nitin ji Releasing 17th January."

Nitin Gadkari also shared a video of him attending the screening and captioned the post as, "Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history."

About Kangana’s Emergency

Apart from writing and acting, the film is helmed by Kangana herself. This is Kangana’s second attempt at direction. Before this, the Panga actress co-directed her period drama film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, based on the life of brave warrior Rani Lakshmi Bai. Emergency also features a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final performance. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, with music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, the political drama film is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.