Kangana Ranaut lauds '12th Fail', says Vikrant Massey 'might fill void left by Irrfan Khan'

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been garnering heavy praise. Now, Kangana Ranaut has shared her review of the film and showered heavy praise on Vikrant Massey

L- Kangana Ranaut; R- Vikrant in a still from 12th Fail

After a successful theatrical run, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film '12th Fail' is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in the lead, the film is based on an inspiring true story. The latest to review and shower love on the film is actor Kangana Ranaut. She said that she was crying through the film and praised Vikrant's performance. 


Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a poster of '12th Fail' on his stories which she captioned, "What a terrific film. Coming from Hindi medium myself belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed."


In another story, she wrote, "Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing!! In his coming years he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind...salutations to your talent dear one."


Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial venture is based on Anurag Pathak’s book of the same name that tells the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame hard circumstances to become an Indian Police Service officer. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working on the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others. '12th Fail' was released in the theatres on October 27 and faced a clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo-directorial film.

Vikrant, on the other hand, will be seen in the second installment of Hassen Dilruba, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. The actor kicked off his career with television shows Balika Vadhu and Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, before foraying into Bollywood with Lootera (2013). Over the last few years, he also headlined popular web series like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful and Criminal Justice. 

