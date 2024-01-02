As 12th Fail continues to shine on OTT after a successful theatrical release, Vikrant Massey treated fans with a BTS pic with director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey

Listen to this article Vikrant Massey shares BTS pic from '12th Fail' with his 'light' Vidhu Vinod Chopra x 00:00

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' was a film that surprised everyone with its box office performance, The film that starred actor Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in the lead won everyone's heart with its inspiring tale leading to a word-of-mouth success for the film. the film was released in theatres on October 27 and continues to play in theatres even as the film has started streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

As '12th Fail' continues to get love from the audience on OTT, Vikrant Massey who played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma took to Instagram to pen a note for his director. The actor shared a BTS still from the sets of the film where he can be seen in his character discussing something with Chopra. In the picture, Chopra is seen sitting in front of the monitor on a chair while Vikrant is seen sitting on the floor beside him dressed in his character's look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the picture, Vikrant mentioned a quote by the director himself. "Pay attention to the things you’re naturally drawn to. They’re often connected to your path, passion & purpose in life. Have the courage to follow them ~ Vidhu Vinod Chopra," he wrote adding, "My light at the end of the tunnel".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Soon after the post, fans took to the comment section to praise Vikrant's performance in the film. "Take a bow Vikrant sir. What an extraordinary performance. Words cannot justify what I am feeling about your acting," wrote a netizen.

Another user wrote, "I’m not sure how to put this Vikrant but 2023 was a banger post watching your movie I feel it was the most amazing movie I’ve seen in a long time which actually makes sense. I think lately. Bollywood is just all about loud music and no story but your movie change the whole perspective of it. Thank you for giving us 12th fail."

"@vikrantmassey I’m not exaggerating…but you can rest assured that as an artist you’ve already delivered what a true artist dreams to deliver in his career. Not even SRK, Salman & other big shots can claim it. Wish you the best always!Please work with Vidhu sir more," wrote another fan.

Another person said, "What a master stroke bhai ,your expression too good of a actor man".