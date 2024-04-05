Kangana Ranaut extended her support to fellow actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, condemning remarks made by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini

Kangana Ranaut is dominating the headlines since she announced her entry into politics as a BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Since her announcement, the actress has been making several statements. Recently, in a new interview with India Today, Kangana extended her support to fellow actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, condemning remarks made by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

In the interview, Kangana Ranaut called out the opposition for making derogatory remarks against Hema Malini, saying they don’t even spare an elderly woman. The actress stated, “If they see a young woman, they comment on her body. And a 75-year-old senior woman, who is a Bharatanatyam dancer, is called ‘nachaniya’ or dancer and abuses like this. They don’t even spare an elderly woman. What kind of life do they want women to live? Would it be better if they dig their own graves and bury themselves in it?”

“Such despicable thinking about a woman, that too for an artist who has dedicated her entire life to art… Not a single day would have gone by when he would not have practised for 3-4 hours. Isn’t one of our Vedas, Samaveda, which discusses music and dance in detail? So, the thinking of those who make indecent comments on him by not seeing him as a knowledgeable person or a sage or a great personality is not hidden from anyone,” the queen actress further added.

Kangana Ranaut called out Congress leader Supriya Shrinate

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had called out Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks against her. The actress, in her note, wrote, “Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices; we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts, and above all, we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity,” she added in her note.