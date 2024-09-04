Scheduled for release on September 6, 'Emergency' is caught up in a controversy after Sikh organisations objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut’s film 'Emergency' will miss the September 6 release date as per schedule after the Bombay High Court refused to grant any urgent relief by directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to certify the movie immediately. Reacting to the decision, Kangana took to X, formerly Twitter, and penned a post calling herself everyone’s ‘favourite target’.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Bombay HC’s order on ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Today I have become everyone’s favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!! Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn’t have to take sides and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti-nationals.”

“Wish that young woman whose crime was only that she was alone on the road and was raped to pieces, she was probably a gentle and kind person who loved humanity but was her humanity reciprocated? Wish all the robbers and criminals were also having the same love and affection like this cool and sleeping generation but the truth of life is something else. Don’t worry they are coming for you if some of us also become cool like you all they will get you and then you will know the importance of uncool people,” she added.

Sikh organisations object to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

Scheduled for release on September 6, the biographical drama is caught up in a controversy after Sikh organisations objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong. The film's producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises had moved the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film. The plea claimed that the censor board was ready with the certificate but was not issuing it apprehending law and order unrest post the release of the movie.

Bombay HC blasts CBFC for withholding ‘Emergency’ certificate

The bench accepted the producer's contention that the certificate was kept ready but not issued and said once the certificate was issued online to the makers of the film, the CBFC's contention that the certificate was not issued as it was not signed by the chairperson is incorrect.

After the HC order, Ranaut took to social media to share her opinion. “High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency,” she wrote on X.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, earlier this week accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release. The court will hear the plea on September 19.

(With inputs from PTI)