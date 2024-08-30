In a recent video on her social media, Kangana shared that her directorial debut hasn't received certification from the censor board yet, read the full story here

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming political drama Emergency has stirred controversy because of its sensitive subject. The film, which is about former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially cleared but has now been put on hold by the CBFC. In a recent video on her social media, Kangana shared that her directorial debut hasn't received certification from the censor board yet.

Kangana Ranaut says Emergency is not yet cleared by CBFC

Kangana opened up about the CBFC certification and said, “Kayi tarah ki afwahein ud rahi hain ki humari film Emergnecy ko censor certificate mil gaya hai. It is not true. In fact, humari film clear ho gayi thi lekin uski certification rok li gayi hai kyuki bohot zyada dhamkiya aa rhi hain jaan se maaar dene ki censor waalo ko (There have been rumors circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats against members of censor board).

"Toh humpe ye pressure hai ki Mrs Gandhi ki assassination na dikhayein, Bhindrewala ko na dikhayein, Punjab riots na dikhayein. I don't know ki fir kya dikhayein ki film achanak se black out ho jaati hai (This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. This raises the question - what can I actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden.) This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country)."

Kangana Ranaut's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Shiromani Committee demands ban on Emergency'

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has sent a legal notice to actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut and the producers of the film 'Emergency', alleging misrepresentation of the history of Sikhs in the film. The film, set to release on September 6, in which Kangana Ranaut portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has drawn ire from the Sikh community for its alleged negative portrayal of Sikhs.

Spokesperson SGPC Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, "Kangana Ranaut, who is known for creating new controversies in the midst of controversies, today she arrived in the parliament and the BJP has shrugged off her statements. A notice was sent today to Kangana Ranaut and the people who released that film. The trailer that came, which was seen by the people, should be removed from all platforms and an apology should be sought for this."

He further said that a notice was sent by the secretary of the Shiromani Committee, Iman Pratap Singh. "That is why we are making this appeal to the government that this film is creating a wrong portrayal of the personalities associated with the spirit of Sikhs," he said.

Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles alongside Kangana.