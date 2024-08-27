Clad in a white and pink floral saree, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut sashayed in style carrying a luxury handbag and wearing sunglasses at the Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut travels with heavy security at Mumbai airport after receiving death threats x 00:00

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who received death threats for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ as well as stirred controversy for her latest statement on farmers’ protest, was seen traveling with heavy security at the Mumbai airport. Clad in a white and pink floral saree, the BJP MP sashayed in style carrying a luxury handbag and wearing sunglasses. Watch the video below.

Why did Kangana Ranaut receive death threats?

A viral video, shared by Kangana herself shows two men threatening her with dire consequences if she does not stop the release of her film ‘Emergency’ which shows the Sikh community in a negative light. Punjabi influencer Viky Thomas Singh says in the video, "History cannot be changed. If they portray Sikhs as terrorists in the film, then remember what happened to the person the movie is about. Remember who Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were. Those who point a finger at us, we break that very finger... If we can sacrifice our heads, we can also behead you." She also sought police help in the case.

Ban on Emergency

For those unversed, the Akhal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have demanded an immediate ban on the movie, claiming it tries to "character assassinate" Sikhs. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, addressing a press conference, also sought the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut. The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut's film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community's martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Singh said.

About Emergency movie

'Emergency', a project helmed by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The political drama, which explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy, is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

What Kangana said about the farmers’ protest?

It's been a while since Kangana got slapped at the airport by a female CISF official for speaking about the farmers’ protest. Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protest could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country had the top leadership not acted strongly. She also alleged that during the farmers’ stir against the three farm laws, “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place.” This led to heavy criticism across the political arena including her own party distancing themselves from her.

