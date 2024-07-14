Kangana Ranaut reacts to Trump's assassination attempt: 'Leftists are getting desperate'

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an attempted assassination of Republican Donald Trump ahead of the Presidential elections in the USA

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Emergency', reacted to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, saying that Left's ideology never ceases to amaze her.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared two pictures of the Pennsylvania rally where Trump was shot.

In the pictures, Trump could be seen wounded with blood dripping from his ear.

"Trump was shot in his rally, he survived this assassination attempt but leftists are clearly getting desperate... everyone needs to be careful," the actress wrote.

She then pointed the gun at the followers of the left ideology, saying: "This man almost 80, after taking several bullets gets up punching fist screams 'Hail America' will win this election. That's right-wing, never start a fight but be the one to close it."

"For America he took a bullet on his chest, if he was not wearing a bullet proof jacket he would have not survived this assassination attack. Left ideology never ceases to amaze me, Left's main dissent with the right is that right is violent they love to fight for Dharma and left essentially believes in love and peace so the woke left tried to kill Trump so hate and violence cant win. Hmmmm ... very smart left very smart," she added.

Trump's shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, the FBI said in a statement.

"The suspected shooter was Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania," said the FBI.

Crooks was killed on the spot by the security officials after he fired shots at the former US President, piercing through his ear, during a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

The FBI had earlier said that the shooting was being investigated as "an assassination attempt" on Trump.

The motive behind the assassination attempt, however, is yet to be revealed.

Trump, who is due to be anointed the Republican Party's Presidential candidate, had a narrow escape on Saturday when shots aimed at him at a campaign rally grazed his right ear and killed two people at the event.

