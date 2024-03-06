Kangana Ranaut shared a cryptic post on Instagram where she called out actors for performing at weddings

Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind, and the actress has never shied away from expressing her opinions. Today, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared another cryptic post on her social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared an old article about the legendary actor Lata Mangeshkar, which discusses why the late singer refused to sing at a wedding even after being offered millions of dollars.

While sharing the article Kangana compared herself with Lata Mangeshkar, the actress wrote, “I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are the only two people who have massive hit songs (like 'Fashion Ka Jalwa,' 'Ghani Baawli Ho Gayi,' 'London Thumakda,' 'Sadi Galli,' 'Vijay Bhawa,' etc.) to our credit. No matter how many temptations I got, I never danced at weddings. Many super-hit item songs were also offered to me, but I soon avoided award shows too.”

She further shared, “It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money. In the world of shortcuts, the young generation needs to understand that the only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity.”

Kangana's post comes just two days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities concluded. While the entire Bollywood fraternity went to Jamnagar for the grand event, Kangana’s absence made everyone wonder why she didn’t attend the days-long extravaganza. Notably, during the three-day-long pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and, above all, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, also performed.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Emergency.' The film depicts the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy, centred around one of the most sensational leaders of all time, the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Kangana features in the titular role of the late politician in her first solo directorial film. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.