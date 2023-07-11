Kangana Ranaut requests people to not visit Himachal Pradesh in the wake of brutal rainstorms

Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, pointed her social media following towards the state of distress in her home state. The actress took to Instagram to share videos from Himachal Pradesh and issued a warning to her fans, urging them not to visit the state at this time

Kangana Ranaut, Pic/Instagram

Several Northern states and regions of India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi have been receiving violent rainfall. The recent spate of rains has caused loss of life and property and have brought normal life to a standstill. In Himachal Pradesh, the heavy downpours have triggered flash floods and landslides that have damaged homes, shops and other permanent structures.

Kangana Ranaut, who hails from the region, pointed her social media following towards the state of distress in Himachal Pradesh. The actress took to Instagram to share videos from Himachal Pradesh and issued a warning to her fans, urging them not to visit the state at this time.

Kangana emphasized the critical situation and advised against traveling to Himachal Pradesh. She highlighted the high alert status due to continuous rainfall and warned of potential landslides and flooded rivers in the coming days. She expressed concern for the safety of visitors and urged them to avoid Himachal Pradesh during this rainy weather.

“Important information: Do Not travel to Himachal Pradesh …. It is on high alert because of continuous rains… Coming days will see many land slides and flooded rivers even if non stop rain stops, please avoid visiting Himachal in this rainy weather." She also added, “Situation is not good in Himalayas. Nothing unusual though. This is how it is in rains after all it’s the mighty Himalayas not some joke but stay where you are. Not a good time to be adventurous please. "

Acknowledging the challenging conditions in the Himalayas during the monsoon season, Kangana stated that the situation was not unusual. She urged people to stay where they are, discouraging any adventurous trips to the region.

Sharing another video, Kangana drew attention to the roaring state of the Beas River, cautioning that it could startle even the bravest hearts. She warned against going to Himachal Pradesh during the rainy season, highlighting the potential dangers associated with the current weather conditions.

“Beas is in its roaring form. No faint hearted (person) can be around it. You will get a heart attack simply with its roaring sound. Don’t go to Himachal in rains," she wrote, while sharing another video.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also appealed to people to stay indoors as a large fraction of loss of life was because of road accidents.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has two notable projects in the pipeline. Her long-pending film Tejas is set to release on Dussehra, while she is also working on her directorial venture titled Emergency.