Kangana Ranaut says 'Selfiee' failure blamed on her; takes dig on Karan Johar

On her second post, Kangana shared a news article with the headline, 'Male version of Kangana Ranaut!', Netizens react as Akshay's 'Selfiee' fails to impress viewers, maybe his sixth flop in a row...' Reacting to the article Kangana wrote, "I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me... Ye bhi meri he Galati hai...''

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar. Pics/AFP

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at producer Karan Johar on Friday, as his latest offering 'Selfiee' reportedly did not mint the expected amount of money on the first day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote in her first post, "Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don't see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me...''

On her second post, Kangana shared a news article with the headline, 'Male version of Kangana Ranaut!', Netizens react as Akshay's 'Selfiee' fails to impress viewers, maybe his sixth flop in a row...' Reacting to the article Kangana wrote, "I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me... Ye bhi meri he Galati hai...''

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on 'Pathaan' success: India has only loved the Khans

Kangana went on to share some more news articles. And then concluded in a separate post, "web is full of hundreds of articles where selfie failure is blamed on me and Akshay sir no mention of Karna Johar name at all, this is how mafia manipulates news and build perception that suits their narrative..."

The final collection of the first day of 'Selfiee' is awaited.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the initial numbers of the day. He shared in the post, 'SELFIEE' AT NATIONAL CHAINS - *WEEK 1* - FRIDAY STATUS... Update: 4.30 pm.

Also Read: 'Selfiee' Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer registers Rs 1.3 crore at national chains on day 1, lower than 'Shehzada'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever