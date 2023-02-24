'Selfiee' Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer registers Rs 1.3 crore at national chains on day 1, lower than 'Shehzada'

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee had an underwhelming start at the box office

Still from Selfiee

Akshay Kumar's first film of the year, 'Selfiee' is now out in theatres. The film directed by Raj Mehta also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and actor Prithviraj's Production house. The film had an underwhelming response at the box office on day 1.

'Selfiee' has managed to collect only Rs. 1.30 crore on the opening day at national chains. The numbers have been shockingly low especially for an Akshay Kumar-starrer. The film also brought Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi together on screen for the first time.

'Selfiee's first-day collection at national chains has been lower than that of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada'. Kartik's film hit the theatres on February 17.

On Saturday morning, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle and wrote, " #Selfiee at national chains… *Day 1* biz…

#PVR: 64 lacs

#INOX: 43 lacs

#Cinepolis: 23 lacs

Total: â¹ 1.30 cr

Nett BOC.

SHOCKINGLY LOW NUMBERS

2023 releases… national chains only - *Day 1* biz…

#Pathaan: â¹ 27.08 cr

#Shehzada: â¹ 2.92 cr

Nett BOC"

Akshay Kumar has been extensively promoting 'Selfiee' for the past couple of weeks. From visiting fans at malls, public events, and universities, to breaking selfie records, Akshay has been promoting the film everywhere. The film also has a remake of the hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. The lead actor also posed a challenge on social media asking his friends and fans to dance to the song. The actor also made Salman Khan dance to the hit track.

'Selfiee; features Akshay as superstar Vijay and Emraan as a cop who is also a diehard fan and father who is willing to do anything to fulfill his son's dream of taking a picture with Vijay. It is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' which features Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu.