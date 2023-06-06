Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kangana Ranaut sports a saggi phool Even Indians dont know about their heritage

Kangana Ranaut sports a 'saggi phool': 'Even Indians don't know about their heritage'

Updated on: 06 June,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kangana had shared some pictures from a new photo shoot wherein she can be seen wearing a beautiful and colourful lehenga. The headpiece worn by her was adding grace to her royal look

Kangana Ranaut sports a 'saggi phool': 'Even Indians don't know about their heritage'

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Kangana Ranaut sports a 'saggi phool': 'Even Indians don't know about their heritage'
x
00:00

Kangana Ranaut has schooled all those who called her headpiece a crown after the actress posted some pictures of herself from a shoot.


Kangana had shared some pictures from a new photo shoot wherein she can be seen wearing a beautiful and colourful lehenga. The headpiece worn by her was adding grace to her royal look.


She explains that the headpiece is not a crown but a traditional Indian jewel, which is quite popular in areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.


She tweeted: "It's not a crown it's a traditional Indian jewel... very popular in Punjab and Himachal... in Punjab it's known as Saggi phool and Himachal it's a variation of chakk... even Indians don't know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos...."

After posting her shoot images, the comment section below got to witness praises from different personalities. Her 'Emergency' co-star Anupam Kher commented: "You look stunning!! Jai Ho.", whereas film director Dushyant Kapoor commented: "Queen herself."

Kangana, who was last seen in 'Dhaakad' which did not prove to be a commercial success on box-office, is gearing up for her next film 'Emergency' which would be based on Indira Gandhi-imposed Emergency in India in 1975.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK