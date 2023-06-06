Kangana Ranaut sports a 'saggi phool': 'Even Indians don't know about their heritage'

Kangana had shared some pictures from a new photo shoot wherein she can be seen wearing a beautiful and colourful lehenga. The headpiece worn by her was adding grace to her royal look

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has schooled all those who called her headpiece a crown after the actress posted some pictures of herself from a shoot.

Kangana had shared some pictures from a new photo shoot wherein she can be seen wearing a beautiful and colourful lehenga. The headpiece worn by her was adding grace to her royal look.

She explains that the headpiece is not a crown but a traditional Indian jewel, which is quite popular in areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

She tweeted: "It's not a crown it's a traditional Indian jewel... very popular in Punjab and Himachal... in Punjab it's known as Saggi phool and Himachal it's a variation of chakk... even Indians don't know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos...."

After posting her shoot images, the comment section below got to witness praises from different personalities. Her 'Emergency' co-star Anupam Kher commented: "You look stunning!! Jai Ho.", whereas film director Dushyant Kapoor commented: "Queen herself."

Kangana, who was last seen in 'Dhaakad' which did not prove to be a commercial success on box-office, is gearing up for her next film 'Emergency' which would be based on Indira Gandhi-imposed Emergency in India in 1975.

