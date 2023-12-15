Kangana Ranaut supports Smriti Irani's stance on paid menstrual leave, says, 'Its periods, not an illness or handicap'

Smriti Irani, Women and Child Development Minister, had addressed the issue of 'Menstrual leave' in Rajya Sabha. The minister explained, saying that this leave could lead to discrimination against women in the workforce

Smriti Irani, Women and Child Development Minister, had addressed the issue of 'Menstrual leave' in Rajya Sabha. The minister explained, saying that this leave could lead to discrimination against women in the workforce. Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to support Smriti Irani. The actress very clearly said that menstruation is not “some illness or handicap” and that “women don’t need paid leave for periods.”

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and said, “Working women is a myth; there hasn’t been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind. From farming to house chores to raising kids, women have always been working, and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families, community, or nation. Unless it’s some specific medical condition, women don’t need paid leaves for periods; please understand it’s periods, not some illness or handicap.”

Recently, Smriti Irani spoke about this issue in the Rajya Sabha and said, "Given that today women are opting for more and more economic opportunities, I will just put my personal view on this, I am not the officiating ministry. We should not propose issues where women are in some way denied an equal opportunity just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation,” she said. Smriti was responding to a query on whether the government is looking into providing a law for menstrual leave.

Kanagana Ranaut's work front

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan gave the blockbuster franchise, Tanu Weds Manu, to Indian cinema. Fans were waiting for them to reunite for another project and the desire has come true. Kangana and Madhavan will be sharing the screen space in an upcoming psychological thriller. The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors today in Chennai. The film also reunites Kangana with her Thalaivii director, Vijay.

Announcing the film on X, Kangana wrote, "Today in Chennai, we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now, need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script."

The muhurat of the film was graced by Rajinikanth who gave a surprise visit to the set. The production house shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Grateful and honoured to receive the blessings of SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH as we kickstart our new project with @tridentartsoffl, featuring Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan together again after 8 years! Watch this space for more updates."