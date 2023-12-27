Breaking News
Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' to be out on OTT on this date

Updated on: 27 December,2023 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, 'Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut will be released on the OTT platform ZEE5

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Actor Kangana Ranaut is extremely excited as her film 'Tejas' is all set to be released on OTT. After having a theatrical release, 'Tejas' will not stream on ZEE5 from January 5. Looking forward to seeing audience's response to Tejas on OTT, Kangana said in a statement, "With 'Tejas,' our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honour and respect them. I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes. Gear up for an exhilarating journey as 'Tejas' takes flight on the digital stage!"


The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.


Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released in theatres on October 27, 2023. Director Mewara also expressed excitement about the film's premiere on OTT.


"Creating 'Tejas' has been a labour of love, and I'm proud of my directorial debut. From the in-depth research to the meticulous craftsmanship, every aspect has been infused with passion. Kangana's performance is nothing short of perfection; she brings the character to life. Moreover, collaborating with the visionary Ronnie Screwvala has been a privilege, and together, we're excited to present 'Tejas' on the global stage of ZEE5," he said.

