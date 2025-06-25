Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar exchanges messages as Kannappa and Maa clashTu Trishul leke aa aur main

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar exchanges messages as Kannappa and Maa clash:'Tu Trishul leke aa aur main...'

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Akshay Kumar took to social media to send good wishes to the team of Maa including Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Ajay also wished Akshay for the release of Kannappa

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar exchanges messages as Kannappa and Maa clash:'Tu Trishul leke aa aur main...'

Stills from Kannappa and Maa

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar exchanges messages as Kannappa and Maa clash:'Tu Trishul leke aa aur main...'
This Friday, June 27, will see the release of Kajol-starrer Maa and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa that also stars Akshay Kumar. Ahead of the release of both films, Akshay Kumar shared his best wishes to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Maa is part of the Shaitaan universe and is backed by Ajay Devgn's production house. 

Akshay Kumar sends good wishes to Ajay


Dropping a glimpse of 'Maa' on his X handle, Akshay penned a note that read, "Yaar Ajay hum dono ki picture aa rahi hain iss Friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes #Kannappa ko bhej de aur main meri Mahadev ki blessing #Maa ko, Kya bolta hai? Goodluck to Kajol and you bhai...May the power be with you @ajaydevgn @kajol. (Hey Ajay, our movies are coming out this Friday. You send your fans' good wishes to #Kannappa and I will send my Mahadev's blessings to #Maa. What do you say? Good luck to Kajol and you brother... May the power be with you @ajaydevgn @kajol.)"


Reacting to the post, Ajay also extended good wishes. He wrote, "Tu Trishul leke aa aur main Maa ka aashirwad…Good luck to us both". 

About Kannappa

Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu’s "Kannappa". Applauding Vishnu Manchu's dedication to the mythological drama, Akshay revealed how he perfectly multitasked on the set.

The 'Housefull 5' actor shared, “I’ve seen Vishnu in action—not just as the lead, but as someone completely immersed in the soul of the film. He was acting, coordinating things on set, and even jumping in to help with the background and props when needed. At times, he felt like an art director too. He’s that hands-on."

Sharing an example of Vishnu Manchu's eye for detail, Akshay added, "There was a particular sequence—barely six or seven minutes on screen—but he spent nearly two hours explaining it to me in detail. I understood it early on, but he kept going because that’s how passionate he is. You rarely see an actor put themselves into a role with this much energy and heart. He’s truly lived and breathed Kannappa."

Meanwhile, Maa will mark Kajol's first in the horror genre. 

Apart from Maa and Kannappa, Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy' will also be released in theatres on June 27. 

