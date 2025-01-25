Starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 promises to deliver another dose of laughter and chaos. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami

Kapil Sharma announces Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kapil Sharma announces Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 days after receiving death threats from Pakistan

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma announced the much-awaited sequel to the hit comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film has officially gone on floors in Mumbai. Starring Kapil in the lead role, the film promises to deliver another dose of laughter and chaos. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

Manjot Singh joins Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

The film marks Kapil's reunion with the legendary duo Abbas-Mustan, who helmed the first installment. Their collaboration delivered a laughter riot, and fans are thrilled to see the magic unfold again. Joining the cast this time is the talented Manjot Singh, known for his impeccable comic timing. With this combination of seasoned humor and fresh energy, the sequel promises to be an even bigger entertainer.

The first part featured Arbaaz Khan, Sai Lokur, Manjari Fadnis, Elli Avram, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Varun Sharma.

Kapil Sharma receives death threats

The film’s announcement comes days after Kapil Sharma received death threats, reportedly from Pakistan. Besides Kapil, Rajpal Yadav and Remo D’Souza were also targetted.

“We have been monitoring your recent activities, and we believe it is imperative that we bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you,” the email said, asking them to “treat this message with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality.”

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the mail, sent from the mail ID 'don99284@gmail.com', was sent from Pakistan, a Mumbai police official told PTI.

Kapil first gained widespread attention with his victory on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 and went on to star in hit comedy shows like Comedy Circus.

However, it was the 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' show that made him one of India's most prominent comedians.

In addition to his television career, Sharma has also ventured into the film industry with roles in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Firangi', 'Zwigato', and 'Crew'.

More recently, he launched 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix, which has attracted a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.