Kapil Sharma teases Sunny Kaushal with Sharvari's name, Vicky Kaushal laughs

The makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) on Wednesday shared the new promo of the show, featuring the Kaushal brothers – Vicky and Sunny. The celebrity talk show is hosted by the stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. The promo shows Sunil Grover calling Vicky as her husband. "Hamare pati ka naam hai 'Ka' se," says Sunil, to which the 'URI' actor replied: "Even my wife's name starts with 'Ka'. This makes us brother and sister." Vicky was referring to his wife and actress Katrina Kaif.

The visual then shows Sunil dancing with Vicky on the track 'Teri Umeed Tera Intezar' from the 1992 movie 'Deewana'. Vicky then revealed their childhood secrets, saying, "Often it happened that dad used to walk ahead and when he looked behind, Sunny would disappear. He used to be found in gutter." The actor, who was last seen in 'Sam Bahadur' further shared: "If we knew someone was coming over tomorrow for dinner, we would be stressed from the previous day, because we have to dance tomorrow."

Sunny, the younger brother of Vicky, who has been a part of movies like 'Shiddat', 'Mili', shared: "I think he (Vicky) sings well. He can't sing. But he does it with a lot of passion." Kapil replied to it saying, "You don't know whether it was a compliment or an insult." Kapil further went on to tease Sunny, by calling out actress Sharvari Wagh's name. Sunny and Sharvari are reportedly in an alleged relationship.

The comedian said: "Valentines should be on 14th Sharvari...14th February," leaving the Kaushal brothers laughing. Vicky replied to this saying, "He isn't waiting for your (Sunny) answer. The punchline has already been delivered." The video is captioned as: "Hasne aur hasane ka tareeka iss baar kazual nahi Kauhsal hoga kyunki aa rahe hai 'the Kaushal Brothers'." The episode will air on Netflix on Saturday at 8 pm.

