Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kapil Sharmas film directed by Das heads to TIFF

Kapil Sharma’s film, directed by Das, heads to TIFF

Updated on: 19 August,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Das, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as Firaaq and Manto, said she is looking forward to the premiere of her latest movie

Kapil Sharma


Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, will have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The film, which features the popular comic in the role of a food delivery rider, will screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the prestigious festival.


Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, Zwigato also stars Shahana Goswami. Das, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as Firaaq and Manto, said she is looking forward to the premiere of her latest movie. “[It is a] story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us.”

kapil sharma nandita das bollywood news Entertainment News

