Kapil Sharma’s film, directed by Das, heads to TIFF

Das, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as Firaaq and Manto, said she is looking forward to the premiere of her latest movie

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, will have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The film, which features the popular comic in the role of a food delivery rider, will screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the prestigious festival.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, Zwigato also stars Shahana Goswami. Das, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as Firaaq and Manto, said she is looking forward to the premiere of her latest movie. “[It is a] story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us.”

Also Read: Have you heard? Nandita Das's new hero

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Play Quiz: https://www.mid-day.com/timepass/quiz/-Dahi-Handi--special-Bollywood-quiz-43

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal