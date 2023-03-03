Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karishma make a statement in 'black' at b'day bash of Malaika-Amrita's mom

Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karishma make a statement in black at bday bash of Malaika Amritas mom

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


One can't go wrong with a black outfit and sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor know it better.


The divas raised glam quotient by arriving at the birthday bash of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother in black dresses.



Taking to Instagram Story, Karisma dropped a stunning picture with Bebo (Kareena's nickname).


Kareena opted for a black cutout dress, while Karisma chose a floral-printed black dress.

"Sister sister," Karisma captioned the post.

Both siblings accentuated their dresses by carrying statement clutch along with them. Kareena left her hair open. On the other hand, Karisma with smokey-eye makeup and a simple ponytail.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor begins shoot of Homi Adajania's directorial 'Murder Mubarak'

Speaking of the Arora sisters, they were also dressed to the nines. Malaika opted for a silver dress, while her younger one Amrita wore a black gown.

Have a look at inside pics from the party

"What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday aunty Joyce," Kareena captioned the post.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor also attended the intimate birthday bash of Malaika and Amrita's mom Joyce. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

