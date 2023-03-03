Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karishma make a statement in 'black' at b'day bash of Malaika-Amrita's mom

The divas raised glam quotient by arriving at the birthday bash of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother in black dresses

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

One can't go wrong with a black outfit and sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor know it better.

The divas raised glam quotient by arriving at the birthday bash of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother in black dresses.

Taking to Instagram Story, Karisma dropped a stunning picture with Bebo (Kareena's nickname).

Kareena opted for a black cutout dress, while Karisma chose a floral-printed black dress.

"Sister sister," Karisma captioned the post.

Both siblings accentuated their dresses by carrying statement clutch along with them. Kareena left her hair open. On the other hand, Karisma with smokey-eye makeup and a simple ponytail.

Speaking of the Arora sisters, they were also dressed to the nines. Malaika opted for a silver dress, while her younger one Amrita wore a black gown.

Have a look at inside pics from the party

"What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday aunty Joyce," Kareena captioned the post.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor also attended the intimate birthday bash of Malaika and Amrita's mom Joyce.

