Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Throwback diaries A sneak peek into Kareena Kapoors look test for 3 Idiots

Throwback diaries: A sneak peek into Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots'

Updated on: 26 February,2023 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Recalling Kareena's brilliant act, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, producer of '3 Idiots', took to Instagram and dropped Kareena's photos from her look test for the film

Throwback diaries: A sneak peek into Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots'

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/PTI


In a career spanning over two decades, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has enthralled the audience with a gamut of roles. She is one such artiste who is not insecure about screen time.


She outshined her potential as an actress in several films despite less screen time. '3 Idiots' is proof of that. She may have less screen time in '3 Idiots' but her performance as a medical student is one of her most appealing acts.



Also Read: Action movies? Not Kareena Kapoor Khan's cup of tea


Recalling Kareena's brilliant act, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, producer of '3 Idiots', took to Instagram and dropped Kareena's photos from her look test for the film. "@kareenakapoorkhan‘s look test for Pia in 3 Idiots," wrote Chopra alongside the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

In the first image, Kareena looks extremely beautiful in a blue kurta.

In the second one, Kareena can be seen donning a saree. 

Whereas, the third photo shows a glimpse of Kareena as a college student.

Kareena looks cute in a bob haircut in the fourth image. 

And in the last image, she is seen wearing an orange T-shirt and sporting a helmet. The last look was finalised for the movie. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Jeh a Happy Birthday and shares pictures; check out

Revolving around the Indian education system, the 2009 film starred Aamir Khan as the quirky Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, who aims to prove that one needs to chase excellence, and success will follow. He locks horns with the ruthlessly competitive dean of his engineering college, Viru Sahastrabudhe played by actor Boman Irani.

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial also starred Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Kareena Kapoor aamir khan r. madhavan sharman joshi 3 idiots bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK