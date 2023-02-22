Action movies? Not Kareena Kapoor Khan's cup of tea

While she voices Black Widow in Wastelanders, Kareena says she is not drawn to action films

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Her 22-year career may have given Kareena Kapoor Khan the chance to explore diverse genres, but an action film is starkly missing. The actor seems to have taken baby steps into the genre with the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s audio series Wastelanders, in which she will voice the character of Black Widow. So, will we see her pack a punch in an action film soon? “I don’t know why everybody asks me whether I want to do a hardcore action film. I don’t know, maybe some day, but I have never been into action,” the actor says candidly.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: I don’t feel the need to be seen everywhere

The genre that has her heart is romantic comedies. Last week, her much-loved film, Jab We Met (2007), was re-released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Kapoor is not surprised by the audience’s sustained love for the movie that saw her opposite Shahid Kapoor. “There hasn’t been that kind of an iconic film in the last 10 to 15 years,” she exclaims, adding that she would love to return to the genre with an age-appropriate romantic drama. “I would like to do something like The Bridges of Madison County [1995],” she says.