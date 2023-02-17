Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > WATCH Shahid Kapoor surprises fans with theatre visit on last day of Jab We Met screening in theatre

WATCH: Shahid Kapoor surprises fans with theatre visit on last day of 'Jab We Met' screening in theatre

Updated on: 17 February,2023 05:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On the last show of Jab We Met in theatres, Shahid Kapoor sprung a surprise by visiting the theatre

WATCH: Shahid Kapoor surprises fans with theatre visit on last day of 'Jab We Met' screening in theatre

Shahid Kapoor


On Valentine's Week, several movies were re-released in theatres. Among them, Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Jab We Met' was also released in theatres. The film ran in theatres for a week. 


Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Jab We Met' was first released in 2007 and was a massive hit. Shahid and Kareena's characters of Aditya and Geet resonated with the audience and became a part of po culture. Therefore it was no surprise that when the film was released on big screen, audience flocked theaters in large numbers. 



Videos of people dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' and cheering to iconic scenes surfaced on social media. Over the week, Shahid Kapoor also reacted to some of the videos on social media. However. the highlight was Kapoor surprising his fans at a theatre in Mumbai. Towards the end of a movie screening in the city, Shahid Kapoor walked into the theatres and greeted the fans. he was welcomed with hoots an cheers of excited fans of the film. 


Videos of Shahid surprising the fans soon went viral on social media. "Couldn’t hold back thank you for the love" he wrote retweeting a video of him being greeted by a see of fans at a theater in Mumbai.

'Jab We Met' is the tale of Aditya and Geet who meet on a train journey. The journey changes Aditya's life and they later go on their respective path. Months later, when Geet loses her inner jest, Aditya comes to her aide.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his debut web series, 'Farzi'. Kapoor essayed the role of a con-artist named Sunny in the show created by Raj and DK. He plays an artist whose expertise lie in imitation art. He uses his skills to print realistic looking fake notes along with his childhood friend played by Bhuvan Arora. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashii Khanna, and Regina Casandra. 

Also Read: 'Farzi' star, Shahid Kapoor brings the house down with his killer bhangra moves. WATCH!

jab we met Kareena Kapoor shahid kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK