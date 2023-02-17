WATCH: Shahid Kapoor surprises fans with theatre visit on last day of 'Jab We Met' screening in theatre

On the last show of Jab We Met in theatres, Shahid Kapoor sprung a surprise by visiting the theatre

Shahid Kapoor

On Valentine's Week, several movies were re-released in theatres. Among them, Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Jab We Met' was also released in theatres. The film ran in theatres for a week.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Jab We Met' was first released in 2007 and was a massive hit. Shahid and Kareena's characters of Aditya and Geet resonated with the audience and became a part of po culture. Therefore it was no surprise that when the film was released on big screen, audience flocked theaters in large numbers.

Videos of people dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' and cheering to iconic scenes surfaced on social media. Over the week, Shahid Kapoor also reacted to some of the videos on social media. However. the highlight was Kapoor surprising his fans at a theatre in Mumbai. Towards the end of a movie screening in the city, Shahid Kapoor walked into the theatres and greeted the fans. he was welcomed with hoots an cheers of excited fans of the film.

Videos of Shahid surprising the fans soon went viral on social media. "Couldn’t hold back thank you for the love" he wrote retweeting a video of him being greeted by a see of fans at a theater in Mumbai.

Couldn’t hold back thank you for the love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ https://t.co/1JowXLARQb — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 17, 2023

'Jab We Met' is the tale of Aditya and Geet who meet on a train journey. The journey changes Aditya's life and they later go on their respective path. Months later, when Geet loses her inner jest, Aditya comes to her aide.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his debut web series, 'Farzi'. Kapoor essayed the role of a con-artist named Sunny in the show created by Raj and DK. He plays an artist whose expertise lie in imitation art. He uses his skills to print realistic looking fake notes along with his childhood friend played by Bhuvan Arora. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashii Khanna, and Regina Casandra.

Also Read: 'Farzi' star, Shahid Kapoor brings the house down with his killer bhangra moves. WATCH!