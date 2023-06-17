Karan Deol Wedding: Deol men put their best foot forward as they dance to their hit tracks at sangeet ceremony; watch

Karan Deol Wedding: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol put up spectacular acts at Karan's sangeet night as they danced to hit tracks from their filmography

L-Dharmendra; C-Drisha and Karan; R-Sunny Deol

It's festive time at the Deol house as they gear up for the wedding of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol to Drisha Acharya, granddaughter of Bimal Roy. On Friday, the soon-to-be-wed couple Drisha and Karan made their first official appearance together. It was their sangeet night. The couple stepped out to greet the paparazzi and posed together. Drisha was wearing an ornate black lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and Karan arrived in a heavily embroidered sherwani

Karan and Drisha's sangeet ceremony saw performances by all family members. But the Deol men- Dharmendra, Bobby, and Sunny- who are not particularly known for their dancing skills, stole the moment with their adorable performances. Videos of Deol family members dancing to their hit tracks have surfaced on social media.

Superstar Dharmendra, the grandfather of the groom, was seen dancing enthusiastically to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'. Dressed in a brown suit, the veteran actor was all smiles throughout the performance as Karan joined him on stage. Karan's brother Rajveer was also seen on the stage dancing with them.

Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya also gave a stellar performance at the sangeet ceremony of their nephew. A video from the pre-wedding function went viral on the internet. In the clip, the husband and wife are seen dancing to 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai' from Bobby's debut film 'Barsaat'.

Groom's father Sunny Deol gave one of the most energetic performances as he grooved to his popular track 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from the film 'Gadar'. The actor was also dressed like his character Tara Singh for the performance. The film was recently re-released in theatres. The sequel to 'Gadar' will be released in theatres on Independence Day weekend.

Actor Ranveer Singh along with his family was also in attendance for the sangeet ceremony. He brought his energetic vibes to the ceremony as he joined the groom-to-be on stage. A viral video shows Ranveer lifting Karan as the music plays in the background.

Karan and Drisha have been dating for a while; she works in Dubai. The wedding will be an intimate affair, only family and close friends have been invited to it. It will be followed by a grand reception, which promises to be yet another big Bollywood bash.