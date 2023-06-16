On Thursday, the Deol family hosted the mehendi ceremony of Karan Deol and his wife-to-be Drisha Acharya. On mehendi night, actor Sunny Deol undoubtedly stole the attention

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol. Pic/Yogen Shah

The pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has been going on from the past few days. The Deols have been celebrating the upcoming wedding in the family with zest and fervour. On Thursday night, the family hosted the mehendi ceremony of Karan Deol and his wife-to-be Drisha Acharya. On mehendi night, actor Sunny Deol undoubtedly stole the attention.

Paparazzi have stationed themselves outside the Deol house to catch glimpses of the Deol family and their celebrity guest list. Several images and videos from outside Sunny's residence surfaced online. In one of the clips, the proud father Sunny is seen greeting the shutterbugs. He also showed the henna he has put on his hand for his son's wedding. It featured several religious symbols. Sunny looked dapper in a peach shirt and white pants.

The groom-to-be Karan also happily posed for the Mumbai-based paps. Wearing a yellow kurta, Karan was seen smiling at the paps and waved at them. He, too, showed the little mehendi that he got made on the palm. Drisha's name can also be seen scribbled in his hand with mehendi.

The wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song 'Morni Banke' from the 2018 film 'Badhaai Ho' is everywhere on social media. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on June 18. They have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is from Dubai and does not belong to the film fraternity, as per a source. If reports are to be believed, Karan and Drisha's engagement ceremony took place on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, in a close-knit ceremony earlier this year.

Karan Deol is also an actor. He made his acting debut in his father's 2019 movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. Not just Karan, the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba. And the film was directed by his father Sunny Deol. After debuting in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan featured in 'Velle' in 2021. The film marked Karan's first on screen collaboration with his uncle Abhay Deol. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh. It was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal. It is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura. Sunny Deol often shares pictures with his son Karan on social media. On Karan's 32nd birthday last year, he recalled the time when he directed him in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

