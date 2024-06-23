Breaking News
Karan Deol, wife Drisha Acharya celebrate first wedding anniversary in Amsterdam

Updated on: 23 June,2024 11:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Taking to their Instagram account on Saturday, the couple dropped a series of pictures showing their adorable moments

Picture Courtesy/Karan Deol's Instagram account

Karan Deol, the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, and his wife Drisha Acharya are celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a romantic trip to Dubai and Amsterdam.


Taking to their Instagram account on Saturday, the couple dropped a series of pictures showing their adorable moments.

Along with the pictures, Karan added a caption that read, "1 year of love to infinity. Happy 1st Anniversary @drishaacharya #Anniversary."

Karan and Drisha tied the knot on June 18 last year in Mumbai, with their families and close friends in attendance.

On the same day, in the evening, the Deols hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many others. Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer.

Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in director Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947' which also stars Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

