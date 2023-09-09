Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji celebrate 1 year of Brahmastra: Power of love & light will continue to shine bright

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra completed a year since its release. Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar shared a special video on Instagram

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on September 9, 2022, after a long delay Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji celebrated its first anniversary Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the lead pair of the film

On September 9, 2022, Brahmastra made it to the silver screen after multiple delays. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the mythological fantasy starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in the lead. Today, as the film completed 1 year since its release, the director penned a note thanking the audience.

Ayan shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!"

Producer Karan Johar posted the same video with the caption, "Today we mark and celebrate one year of this labor of love. Truly, one experience….one journey….one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving in their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright!!!"

Brahmastra is a trilogy. The first part, titled Shiva, released last year. The sequel is titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. A glimpse of Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra upped the curiosity as she is said to be playing the lead, Amrita, in the sequel. The character was introduced as Ranbir's Shiva's mother.

In April, Ayan announced that Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is scheduled to release in December 2026 whereas the third part will come in December 2027. In a statement, he wrote, "Hi :) The time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra trilogy, the Astraverse, and my life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on part 1... I have been focused on creating the vision for part two and part three - which I know will be bigger and more ambitious than part 1! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra two and three! And... I have decided that we are going to make the two films... together! Allowing them to release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!"

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also starred Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo roles.