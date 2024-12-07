Neither Karan Johar nor his team has put out any official statement confirming this news, but reportedly, Hiroo Johar was taken to Kokilaben Hospital on Friday, where she has been admitted

Karan Johar with his mom

Karan Johar's mom, Hiroo Johar, admitted to Kokilaben Hospital; Manish Malhotra visits, report

Karan Johar’s mother, Hiroo Johar, has reportedly been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. A paparazzo account posted a video of Johar with his close friend and designer, Manish Malhotra, visiting Hiroo at the hospital on Saturday. Neither Karan nor his team has put out any official statement confirming this news, but reportedly, Hiroo was taken to Kokilaben Hospital on Friday, where she has been admitted. It was further reported that there is no cause for alarm as of now.

Karan Johar & Manish Malhotra visit Hiroo Johar

Viral Bhayani posted a video of Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar arriving at Kokilaben Hospital to visit the latter’s mother. The text on the video reads, “Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen at the Ambani Hospital visiting Hiroo Johar, who was admitted the previous day! A family member assures us there is no cause for alarm. We extend our best wishes for her swift recovery!” Karan is yet to release a statement.

Hiroo Johar admitted to Kokilaben Hospital

On Saturday evening, while sharing details about Hiroo Johar being admitted to the hospital, Bhayani wrote, “Karan Johar and his best friend Manish Malhotra were seen at Ambani Hospital visiting Hiroo Johar, who was admitted the previous day. Wishing her a speedy recovery.” As soon as Viral dropped this video, fans started posting comments wishing her a quick recovery. “Get well soon,” commented one fan under the video, while another wrote, “Stay strong, Karan Johar.”

Karan often posts pictures with his mom and kids, Yash and Roohi. Recently, he shared a family picture on Diwali, wishing fans the ‘best festive season’ and thanking his friend Manish for dressing them on the day.

Karan Johar’s emotional wish for Hiroo Johar

On Mrs. Johar’s birthday this year, Karan penned an emotional note for her on Instagram. It read, “Mothers are a force of nature…. They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal…. I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don't define us … our behaviour does… she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn't need to be a battle…. Patience will give me the eventual validation… Love you, Mom, and happy birthday… Thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world…”