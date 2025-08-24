Karan Johar took to Instagram to call out a section of podcasters for inviting guests who disrespect the film industry. The filmmaker also criticised astrologers for making disturbing predictions, calling them insensitive and disgusting

In recent times, celebrities on podcasts have stirred buzz with their candid takes on the film industry by appearing on several podcasts. Filmmaker Karan Johar has now called out such disrespectful comments and slammed podcasters for inviting guests who spew venom. He even rebuked astrologers who make harsh and insensitive comments just for clickbait.

Karan Johar slams podcasters

Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, he wrote, “While I have utmost respect for credible and respectable members of the media! One sub-culture of podcasters (basically chat shows with new age terminology) who have emerged from the woodworks… woods that no GPS can locate… they invite guests who have nothing to lose. Who haven’t been invited since World War 2, and those guests spew venom and say the most disrespectful things about hardworking and legendary members of our fraternity!”

The filmmaker added, “This needs to stop! Also, psychics and astrologers giving awful and scary revelations, even about people’s impending death, is both insensitive and disgusting! Free speech? Yes. Clickbait for followers? No!!” The filmmaker, however, refrained from taking names of podcasters or hosts of any show.

Karan Johar’s son Yash’s nepo baby t-shirt

Apart from this, Karan also grabbed attention after he shared a video of his son Yash wearing ‘nepo baby’ t-shirt. In the video, Johar then playfully teases his son, saying, "Oh my god, do you know what this t-shirt says, that you are nepo baby?" Yash humorously replies, "Yeah, but I don't want to be launched!" He then runs off as Johar retorts, "What! Who is launching you anyway?"

The video has received reactions from numerous celebrities online. These include Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday, among others.

On the work front, Karan last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He also co-produced Triptii Dimri and Sidhanth Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2.

He recently announced that he would be back on film sets in 2026 to direct his next film. "2026 is the year I will be back on set. A promise I have made to myself because that is not only my happy space and place, but also my only calling in life. To tell stories with all the prerequisites of good old-fashioned Hindi cinema.”