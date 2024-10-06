Karan Johar was being criticized for "promoting nepotism" recently. In response, the Dharma head honcho tried to put an end to the discussion and put out a statement

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Karan Johar appeared to get upset over rumours that he helped Alia Bhatt land the film Jigra. Earlier this month, a clip from an interview went viral where director Vasan Bala mentioned that Karan had sent Alia an unfinished version of his script. Vasan expressed his frustration, saying that if he had known the script was going to her, he would have made sure it was properly formatted and edited first.

Karan Johar denies involvement in Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' casting

However, many people on social media misunderstood the comment, leading to Karan Johar being criticized for "promoting nepotism." In response, Karan tried to put an end to the discussion. He posted on Instagram, sharing a quote by I’m Salmiah that said, "Twitter became X and became my X a while ago… I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst … but social media is like the Lockness monster it’s gets to you even when you can’t see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love … the gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me…(sic.)"

He continued, "Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO … much ado about nothing is all over the place…I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making click bait assumptions. ❤️! Loads of Love to all of you… (sic.)"

Karan Johar’s latest photo sparks health concerns

Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar, who once made headlines for his incredible transformation and reign in the fashion space, is now drawing attention, courtesy of his latest photo that has sparked health concerns among netizens. In a picture shared by comedian Harsh Gujral, internet users have found Karan to be looking “sick and thin.”

Netizens react to Karan Johar’s viral photo

One user wrote, “Karan Johar looks sick, like highly anorexic and I am seriously concerned. All the negativity and jealousy has ruined his health evidently. His quest to make Alia the No.1 Indian star has brought him nothing but haters and negativity.”

“Man he looks very sick, hope he's doing well,” added another.

One user commented on Reddit, “Even here he looks like he has done some nasha. As days pass he keeps losing weight.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's return to directing a feature film has been highly anticipated, especially after the success of his 2023 romantic drama, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. On his birthday in May, he announced his next directorial venture. While the title of the much-anticipated film remains under wraps, the excitement surrounding the project is palpable.