In a picture shared by comedian Harsh Gujral, internet users have found Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar to be looking “sick and thin"

Karan Johar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘He looks very sick’: Karan Johar’s latest photo sparks health concerns, netizens react x 00:00

Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar, who once made headlines for his incredible transformation and reign in the fashion space, is now drawing attention, courtesy of his latest photo that has sparked health concerns among netizens. In a picture shared by comedian Harsh Gujral, internet users have found Karan to be looking “sick and thin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar looks sick, like highly anorexic and I am seriously concerned. All the negativity and jealousy has ruined his health evidently. His quest to make Alia the No. 1 Indian star has brought him nothing but haters and negativity.



Btw who is this guy? Kjo's date? pic.twitter.com/oJmHkMtOOF — 🐦 (@Iwasamwill) October 5, 2024

Netizens react to Karan Johar’s viral photo

One user wrote, “Karan Johar looks sick, like highly anorexic and I am seriously concerned. All the negativity and jealousy has ruined his health evidently. His quest to make Alia the No.1 Indian star has brought him nothing but haters and negativity.”

“Man he looks very sick, hope he's doing well,” added another.

One user commented on Reddit, “Even here he looks like he has done some nasha. As days pass he keeps losing weight.”

Karan Johar in talks to direct big-budget web series

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been seen exploring different mediums to spread cinematic magic among the audience lately. Interestingly, he is now all set to surprise the audience with something special on OTT. As per a source close to Karan quoted by ANI, the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' director is likely to direct a big-budget web series. The "script is finalized, and production is slated to begin in early 2025." However, an official announcement for the project is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's return to directing a feature film has been highly anticipated, especially after the success of his 2023 romantic drama, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. On his birthday in May, he announced his next directorial venture. While the title of the much-anticipated film remains under wraps, the excitement surrounding the project is palpable.