Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will not host pre-release screenings for their upcoming films, the production house said in a statement yesterday. The letter addressed the “dear members of the media”, and stated, “For years, rather decades, you have firmly stood by us, supporting our films, sharing our dreams, and celebrating our victories. Each coverage, review, and feedback has been invaluable to us, and they have undeniably helped us make our films reach audiences far and wide. As we continue to evolve, we find ourselves at a juncture where we must adapt and innovate. After much deliberation, we’ve unanimously decided to forgo pre-release screenings for our upcoming films. We believe it’s a necessary step in ensuring that every viewer, including our friends in the media, witnesses our stories as they were meant to be experienced. It will help in maintaining the excitement of the cinematic experience for all.”

Celebrating his brother

Music composer Sajid Khan of the duo Sajid-Wajid remembered his late brother Wajid Khan on the latter’s birth anniversary. Paying a tribute to him, Sajid has released the album Jashn-E-Ghazal, which consists of 10 ghazals. The album features several prominent artistes from the world of Indian classical and mainstream music, including Ustad Ahmed Hussain, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shaan, Muskan, Papon, and Hariharan, among others. “My brother Wajid was not just my partner in music but also my anchor, my guide, and my biggest supporter. As I remember him today on his birthday, I wanted to do something that reflects both his passion for music and the love we shared for timeless melodies,” Sajid said.

Kolkata’s iconic cinema hall reopens

Kolkata’s iconic Globe Cinema is set to reopen on Maha Panchami today after a hiatus of nearly two decades. Once a hub for film lovers, the cinema will screen three Bengali films alongside two recent all-India hits. The newly revamped theatre will feature two screens with seating capacities of 239 and 197, respectively. Originally built by the British in 1867 as the Grand Opera House, the venue initially hosted a mix of British and Indian plays. In 1922, it became a movie theatre. In mid-2000, it was partially converted into a shopping arcade. Tumbbad and Stree 2 are expected to

be screened at the theatre following its reopening.

A good choice

While taking on select questions during a press interaction, Alia Bhatt, who is in the midst of promoting her next, spoke of the manner in which she and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are introducing their daughter Raha to their cinematic works. Bhatt revealed that they have been showing glimpses of their film songs to their daughter, and that the first song they showed her was Kesariya, the duo’s romantic Brahmastra number. “Recently, she saw the first song that I ever shot in my life, Radha teri chunri. She saw Badtameez dil as well,” she added.

Emraan sustains injury on set

Emraan Hashmi suffered an injury while shooting for an action scene for a Telugu movie in Hyderabad yesterday evening, his PR team said. The actor, 45, was shooting in Hyderabad for Goodachari 2, the sequel of a 2018 Telugu action spy thriller that also features South star Adivi Sesh. Reportedly, his team in Mumbai said that he sustained a cut below his right jaw while filming a sequence. It is reported that the scene in question involved multiple jumps. Images, speculatively of Hashmi, began to do the rounds of social media after the incident occurred. Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film is part of a spy franchise and will be released in multiple languages.

The main space

Many individuals opined that the pandemic-led OTT boom would be rather short-lived, but, few can argue that the web medium is most certainly here to stay. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actor Sunny Kaushal agrees. “After the pandemic happened, there was no way [investors could get their] money back because many films were stuck in the middle of production. That’s when OTT really came into the picture. Pre-pandemic, nobody could have imagined OTT becoming such a major player in the industry. Today, it’s the main space for content consumption. The platforms have revolutionised the way stories are told, and the variety is immense. Whether it’s a niche art film, a big-budget action thriller, or international content, there’s something for everyone,” said the actor.

Okay, but...

A day after mid-day reported that a film with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor was in the works (Back in Bollywood, not in the Bay, October 6), the makers confirmed the news. The first look of the romantic drama, Abir Gulaal was released recently and is being touted as the film that marks the Pakistani actor’s return to Bollywood eight years after an unofficial ban on artistes from the country was imposed. Shooting for the film, which began in London on September 29, is expected to continue over October and November. Variety quoted director Aarti S Bagdi as saying, “The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.” However, questions continue to be raised on whether the film will indeed release in India. Even though the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pak artistes from working in India in 2023, the India release of Khan’s film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, was stalled, apparently after a political party threatened violence against movie halls.