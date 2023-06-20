Karan Johar honoured at British Parliament for his contribution to global entertainment industry

Indian filmmaker, Karan Johar, was honoured today on 20th June at the British Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry, celebrating his 25th anniversary in Indian cinema this year

Indian filmmaker, Karan Johar, was honoured today on 20th June at the British Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry, celebrating his 25th anniversary in Indian cinema this year.

The private event was hosted by Baroness Verma of Leicester. Additional members of Parliament were also in attendance including Lord Desai, Baroness Uddin and Rt Hon Tanmanjeet Singh Desi MP as well as British Asian trailblazers, influencers and community leaders.

Johar has a special relationship with the United Kingdom having filmed many of his productions such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil across the country. In 2012, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Britain for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.

Karan extended gratitude to the Parliament for recognizing and honouring his work - "Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!" he said.

The producer-filmmaker shared a picture of himself on Instagram with his award. Adding to his caption he said, "It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come!"

Johar's blockbuster movies Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan became the highest grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their respective theatrical releases, setting new records.

He currently heads Dharma Productions, one of India's top film production studios, behind films such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sooryavanshi, Baahubhali, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The teaser of his next - Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was dropped today and has been hailed by netizens already. It was digitally launched by Shah Rukh Khan, whom the director also shares a close relationship with. Presented by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film is slated to release in cinemas on 28th July, 2023