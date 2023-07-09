Karan Johar took to Threads and answered questions by his followers on his personal and professional life

Karan Johar

Karan Johar hosts AMA session on Threads; responds if he is gay, reveals his regret

There's a new app in town and several social media enthusiasts have been giving the Twitter-like app a try. Among them is director Karan Johar who joined the app after quitting Twitter. On Saturday night, the filmmaker held an Ask Me Anything session with his followers and some interesting answers to curious questions.

Karan Johar answered questions regarding his professional life and his personal life as well. Karan took to Threads and wrote, “AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!”

A user took to the comment section of his post and asked, "You are gay, right?” Replying to the person, Karan said, “You’re interested?”

Another user asked him about his biggest regret, to which Karan said, "I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma’am.”

When asked about his production house collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, he said, "Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies.” He was also asked about collaboration with Salman, to which he didn't any much. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker also said that his strength is his 'thick skin'.

Another user asked him what advise would he give a 20-year-old who wants to be a filmmaker like him? "Don't listen to naysayers! It's possible to believe manifest and be educated in film before you deep dive into it," he shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven years makes this film much more significant for him.

After the release of the trailer of the film, there were speculations regarding the cameo appearances in the film. Fans started wondering if Shah Rukh Khan would make a special appearance in his friend's film. After the trailer release, Karan Johar went live on Instagram to connect with fans about his film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. When one of the fans questioned if he was in the film, he said, "Fortunately for all of you, I'm not in the film." He went on to say that no one could play Rocky and Rani better than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt."They were just like made for this film," Karan Johar stated during the live stream. KJo was also questioned if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, to which he answered, "No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film." He did, however, add that they have SRK's blessings.