Karan Johar reminisces about the charm of the 90s, sharing a throwback video featuring Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Duplicate

Karan Johar reminisces about the 90s

Listen to this article Karan Johar misses the 'magic of 90s', posts a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan in 'Duplicate' x 00:00

Everyone knows about the strong friendship between Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan. They've worked together on several movies, and their collaborations have been loved by audiences. Recently, Karan Johar reminisced about shooting the movie "Duplicate," and Farah chimed in, reminding him that it was where their friendship truly began.

Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan in 'Duplicate'

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier today, on April 9th, Karan Johar posted a video on his Instagram stories. It was a fan-made edit of the song "Wah ji Wah" from the movie "Duplicate," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre. Reflecting on old times, Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt note as he reminisced, “@farahkhankunder owning and nailing the vibe! Duplicate was so much fun to shoot! @iamsrk Giving each shot a volcano of energy!!!! The magic of the 90s.”

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote, “The film where I actually became best friends with u @karanjohar.”

Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan in 'Duplicate', take a look:

The movie "Duplicate" came out in 1998. It was an action-packed comedy directed by Mahesh Bhatt, featuring Shah Rukh Khan playing two roles, alongside Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre as the leading ladies. Karan Johar's father, the renowned producer Yash Johar, produced the film. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan collaborated on other projects like "Main Hoon Na.'

About Karan Johar recently

Karan Johar posted on his Instagram stories in the morning, subtly but boldly criticizing filmmakers and the current trends in Bollywood. Karan wrote: Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai… conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!"

(If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks! If a love story works, then make a romantic movie! If a chick flick becomes a hit, then go there! The weather changes every week... conviction dies every week! It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.)