Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan Johar misses the magic of 90s posts a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan in Duplicate
<< Back to Elections 2024

Karan Johar misses the 'magic of 90s', posts a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan in 'Duplicate'

Updated on: 09 April,2024 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Karan Johar reminisces about the charm of the 90s, sharing a throwback video featuring Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Duplicate

Karan Johar misses the 'magic of 90s', posts a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan in 'Duplicate'

Karan Johar reminisces about the 90s

Listen to this article
Karan Johar misses the 'magic of 90s', posts a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan in 'Duplicate'
x
00:00

Everyone knows about the strong friendship between Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan. They've worked together on several movies, and their collaborations have been loved by audiences. Recently, Karan Johar reminisced about shooting the movie "Duplicate," and Farah chimed in, reminding him that it was where their friendship truly began.


Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan in 'Duplicate'


Earlier today, on April 9th, Karan Johar posted a video on his Instagram stories. It was a fan-made edit of the song "Wah ji Wah" from the movie "Duplicate," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre. Reflecting on old times, Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt note as he reminisced, “@farahkhankunder owning and nailing the vibe! Duplicate was so much fun to shoot! @iamsrk Giving each shot a volcano of energy!!!! The magic of the 90s.”


Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote, “The film where I actually became best friends with u @karanjohar.”

Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan in 'Duplicate', take a look:

The movie "Duplicate" came out in 1998. It was an action-packed comedy directed by Mahesh Bhatt, featuring Shah Rukh Khan playing two roles, alongside Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre as the leading ladies. Karan Johar's father, the renowned producer Yash Johar, produced the film. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan collaborated on other projects like "Main Hoon Na.'

About Karan Johar recently

Karan Johar posted on his Instagram stories in the morning, subtly but boldly criticizing filmmakers and the current trends in Bollywood. Karan wrote: Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai… conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!" 

(If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks! If a love story works, then make a romantic movie! If a chick flick becomes a hit, then go there! The weather changes every week... conviction dies every week! It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

farah khan karan johar Shah Rukh Khan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK