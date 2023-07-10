Karan Johar will be backing Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's next directed by Anand Tiwari

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article Karan Johar officially announces his next with Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk x 00:00

As Karan Johar awaits the release of his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', the filmmaker has announced his next production. On Saturday, the filmmaker took to social media and announced his collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also star Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri.

Taking to his Instagram handle he shared details about the film incluidng release date, cast and director. He wrote in the caption, "A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons.... @bindraamritpal (the producer and family to me) has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I'm proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality. @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance. I'm so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09 , who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can't wait to direct him one day again soon...We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!! @ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe! And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first time. Her gorgeousness & presence has enhanced her every beat in the film! She is so solid!"

ADVERTISEMENT

"@apoorva1972 and I are blessed to make multiple movies with @leomediacollective .... Bahut sari picturein baaki hai mere doston....Can't wait to announce the title of this riot of an entertainer with a beating heart! Heartfelt gratitude to our team and family at @primevideoin for being the most amazing studio and collaborators on this fim....watch this space for more..@dharmamovies @saregama_official," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

"I literally can’t contain my excitement…@karanjohar. Thank you for putting your trust in me..Only Love for you," commented Triptii on Karan's post. Director Anand Tiwari who previously worked with Kaushal in 'Love Per Square Foot' wrote, "All my love to u karan!! Can't thank you enough for making our dreams into a cinematic reality!! Can't wait to share our film with the world coming Feb".

Vicky Kaushal also announced the film and wrote, "Bohot saare pyaar aur bohot saare entertainment ke saath, aa rahe hain hum. See you all on the big screens on 23rd Feb 2024! Watch this space for more..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.