Karan Johar pens a note for Ranveer Singh: Never lose sight of that “good bacha” you were raised to be

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. While Karan has worked with Alia previously, this is the first time that he is working with Ranveer on a film. The film marks Ranveer's first film with Dharma Productions and it is being directed by Karan himself.

The team recently wrapped the shoot of the film. On Friday, Karan, who is known to be a man of many words poured his heart out in a special post for his Rocky- Ranveer Singh in Instagram post.

"So…. There is no occasion… no marketing agenda … no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person! The Ball of love that he is! His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special… the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura… his passion to express every little gesture of love …. Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is! Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but thats what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he’s allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many points of time just by his generosity of spirit! I love you Ranveer! Never lose sight of that “good bacha” you were raised to be," he wrote.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starter 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres next year. Initially, the film was supposed to be released on February 10. However, due to Alia's pregnancy, the makers will shoot a song sequence once the actress delivers a baby. The song will be shot in the first half of 2023.