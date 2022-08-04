Ranveer Singh invited to pose in his birthday suit for PETA India’s ‘Try Vegan’ campaign

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has invited the actor to star in a campaign in his birthday suit with the tagline “All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan”

Following reports that Ranveer Singh went vegan for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and after his Paper magazine nude shoot fame, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has invited the actor to star in a campaign in his birthday suit with the tagline “All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan”. Former Bigg Boss star Pamela Anderson, famous for her support of PETA India and animal rights, previously starred in a similar campaign released by PETA India.

“Just like humans, animals are made of flesh, blood, and bone. They have emotions and unique personalities, feel pain, and want to live with their families – they do not want to die,” says PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera. “Having given healthy vegan eating a go, Ranveer Singh is the perfect candidate to encourage others to try vegan, too – for animals, their own health, and the planet.”

Vegan meals help animals. As PETA India reveals in its video exposé “Glass Walls”, chickens killed for food are often shackled upside down before their throats are slit. Cows and buffaloes are crammed into vehicles in such large numbers that their bones often break before they’re dragged off to the slaughterhouse, and pigs are stabbed in the heart as they scream. On the decks of fishing boats, fish suffocate or are cut open while they’re still alive.

Everyone who follows Singh’s lead and goes vegan dramatically reduces their carbon footprint: researchers at the University of Oxford found that cutting out meat and dairy can reduce an individual’s carbon footprint from food by up to 73%, making it conceivably the single biggest way to reduce one’s impact on the planet. Vegans experience health benefits, too. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organisation of nutrition and dietetics practitioners, says that “vegans are at reduced risk of certain health conditions, including ischemic heart disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, certain types of cancer, and obesity”.

Singh would join vegetarian and vegan celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, Natalie Portman, and many others who’ve teamed up with PETA India or other PETA entities to promote healthy, humane, meat-free meals.