Karan Johar praises Priyanka Chopra's phenomenal success in Hollywood. He also mourns the loss of the late actor Irrfan Khan

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Karan Johar praises Priyanka Chopra's 'fantastic' Hollywood journey and mourns the loss of Irrfan Khan x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra's remarkable journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has garnered attention and admiration from fans and industry peers alike. Recently, at the world premiere of his co-produced film, "Kill," during the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar shared his heartfelt thoughts on Priyanka Chopra's bold career move.

Chopra's career trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary. Starting with her Miss World 2000 victory at the age of 20, she made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy." Over the course of more than a decade, she became a prominent figure in Bollywood, starring in a string of path-breaking and successful films and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was her transition to Hollywood in 2015, with her role in "Quantico," that truly elevated her career to international stardom. This move marked a significant milestone, and Priyanka Chopra has continued to impress audiences with her performances in Hollywood projects such as "Baywatch," "The Matrix Resurrections," and the Prime Video series "Citadel."

When asked about Priyanka Chopra's journey during the interview with ET Canada, Karan Johar expressed genuine admiration. He commended her for her remarkable success, achieved on her own terms and in her unique style. He stated, "It’s great to see her grow from strength to strength what she truly achieved, the kind of success she has on her own, on her own terms and the way she has gone about it and she is always wonderful on every platform that she has ever been on and everything she ever stands for and represents. It’s fantastic."

Karan Johar also took a moment to remember the late Irrfan Khan, acknowledging his significant contributions to Indian cinema and his role in taking the essence of Indian storytelling to a global audience. He added, “I believe that actors or members from our industry who really kind of taken the Indian feeling to the rest of the world have made us so proud. Irrfan Khan, the late Irrfan khan who did such tremendous work, truly miss him!"

Karan Johar recently made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.