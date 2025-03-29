Karan's outfit depicted bold, intricate designs and the black colour just perfectly embodied power and dominance

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Karan Johar rocks in black outfit at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 x 00:00

Filmmaker Karan Johar stole the show in his stunning outfit as he turned showstopper for the famous designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Karan's outfit depicted bold, intricate designs and the black colour just perfectly embodied power and dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection, a blend of couture craftsmanship and modern design, was a visual masterpiece. Alongside Karan, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also grabbed attention with her stunning attire as she walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock. Lakme Fashion Week's official Instagram page posted, "Lufthansa presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI."

Describing the collection, the post added, "The collection is inspired from the untamed spirit of Falguni Shane Peacock's panther logo. The panther reigns supreme, embodied in a collection that is as fierce as it is meticulously crafted. The collection is a celebration of momentum, of revelling in contrasts, of saying 'yes' to the adventure and embracing the rush of possibility. Like the wind, it moves with purpose--unstoppable, unbound."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

"The collection is a study in contrasts--power and fluidity, structure and movement, boldness and intricacy. A fusion of couture craftsmanship and modern edge, made for those who don't just follow the wind, but 'turn into it' because all it takes is a 'yes'", the post concluded.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has announced its collaboration with actor-singer Gippy Grewal for the Punjabi film 'Akaal.'

Karan Johar is also collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for ''Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri',

The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever