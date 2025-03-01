Breaking News
Karan Johar sends best wishes to parents-to-be Sid-Kiara

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Karan Johar sends best wishes to parents-to-be Sid-Kiara

Karan Johar

On Friday, Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced their pregnancy via a cute post on Instagram. And in no time, there was an outpour of love, support and congratulatory messages from the duo's friends and colleagues in the Indian Film industry.


Sidharth and Kiara's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for the parents-to-be.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)


"Love love love you !!! I am so excited for both of you! Welcome to the best world of parenting," Karan wrote.

Reacting to Sid-Kiara's pregnancy news, actor Pulkit Samrat on Instagram wrote, "Congratulations guys...this is beautiful news."

Earlier on Friday, Sidharth and Kiara posted an adorable image in which the couple can be seen holding a baby's pair of socks.

"The greatest gift of our lives(baby emoji) Coming soon," the two captioned the post.

Kiara and Sidharth's "pregnancy" announcement left everyone elated. In no time, netizens, including friends and members from the film industry, flooded the comment section with heartiest congratulations.

" Congratulations are in order," actor Shilpa Shetty commented.

"Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey," wrote Ishaan Khatter.

"Omg Congratulations," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023 and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter. The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present.

After taking "saat pheres", Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is titled 'Param Sundari'. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. She has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' next in her kitty.

