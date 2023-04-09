Breaking News
Karan Johar shares cryptic note amid accusations of wanting to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career

Updated on: 09 April,2023 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The old remark by filmmaker Karan Johar about his desire to ‘murder’ the career of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has become a topic of current discussion

Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently making headlines over his old comment about wanting to 'murder' Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's career.

An old video clip went viral on social media, and a slew of personalities including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut and others reacted to it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a Hindi poem changing some words for the situation.

"Laga lo ilzaam....., hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam...., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi..., jitna neecha dikhaoge..., jitne aarop lagaoge..., hum girne waalon mein se nahi..., humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi.....," he wrote.



Karan confessed to trying to sabotage Anushka Sharma's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

The clip dates back to a week prior to the release of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Anushka in the lead along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He is then seen apologising to Anushka.



Speaking of Anushka's upcoming projects, she will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

On the other hand, Karan Johar will be seen directing his upcoming rom-com 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Bharti Singh, and others. Sara Ali Khan and Priety Zinta will have cameo appearances in the film.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.

(with inputs from IANS)

 

