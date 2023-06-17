Karan Johar to be honoured at British Parliament in London for his contribution to global entertainment industry

Notable filmmaker Karan Johar will be honoured at the British Parliament in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament for his invaluable contribution to the global entertainment industry next week, Tuesday 20th June 2023

Karan Johar, Pic/Johar's Instagram

The event will take place at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the meeting place for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Johar has a special relationship with the United Kingdom having filmed many of his productions such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil across the country. In 2012, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Britain for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.

His blockbuster movies Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan became the highest grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their respective theatrical releases, setting new records.

He currently heads Dharma Productions, one of India's top film production studios, behind films such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sooryavanshi, Baahubhali, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Johar is the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. He has also been honored with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award by the Government of India in 2020. He also hosts the wildly popular and simultaneously controversial reality show, ‘Koffee with Karan’ – where he invites various celebrity guests and Bollywood bigshots to converse, play games and spill some ‘coffee’, if you will. Johar has also penned a memoir, ‘An Unsuitable Boy’.

This year marks his 25th anniversary working in the global entertainment industry, which will be celebrated with his next film starring British India-born actress Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, titled Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, releasing in UK cinemas and globally this summer on 28th July 2023.