Farah Khan choreographed the song 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Salman Khan, who played a cameo in the film was also a part of the song

Salman Khan and Kajol in a still from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Listen to this article Tuesday Trivia: Salman Khan shot only half of song from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' x 00:00

Salman Khan's role in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is one of the most memorable cameos. The actor appears in the latter half of the film, playing the role of Aman. Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan who choreographed the song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' revealed an interesting fact about the song.

In 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Shah Rukh Khan played Rahul while Kajol played Anjali. In the film, Anjali was al set to marry Aman but later gets called off realising her feelings for Rahul.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the reality show, India's Best Dancer, Farah Khan revealed that half of Salman Khan's scenes were shot by his duplicate.

In the promo shared by the makers, Farah said, “Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Saajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman ka aadha gana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia h. Really, kyunki Salman aata hi tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha (Ritji was very cute. Let me tell you that in the song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ritji did half of the song as Salman's duplicate. He used to come only for 2-3 hours. So all the back shots, top shots, wide shots were done by Ritji).”

Meanwhile, the recent episode of India's Best Dancer celebrated the glorious run of Indian cinema with 'Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal' special episode. Farah Khan appeared as the guest on the show and reunited with her student, Geeta Kapur.

Talking about the unique proposition of this format, wherein the mentor dances with the mentee, Farah shared: "The good thing about 'India's Best Dancer 3' is that they follow a guru-shishya tradition, which I believe has been lost in modern times. We do not appreciate this tradition enough. Michael Jackson was my guru, even though he did not actually train me."

She further mentioned: "A guru is someone you look up to and learn from. As the show advances, I can see so many shishyas (mentees) turning into gurus, and soon, I'm sure, I'll see one of them sitting in the judge's chair. This is a terrific opportunity for them to learn, grow and respect what they are doing."