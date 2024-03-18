Karan Johar dropped pictures of his mother, Hiroo Johar, wishing her a very happy birthday with a sweet post and a long note

Karan Johar's wish for his mom

Karan Johar wished mom Hiroo with a sweet and emotional birthday post

Karan Johar is one of the most loved filmmakers in the industry, but apart from being a director, he plays many other important roles in his personal life. Karan never misses a chance to cherish any of his relationships. He took to his Instagram account and dropped pictures of his mother, Hiroo Johar, wishing her a very happy birthday with a sweet post and a long note.

In the first picture, Karan Johar is seen giving a peck on his mother’s cheeks, while the second picture has Hiroo Johar posing with his two kids, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. While posting the cute pictures, Karan wrote a long emotional note.

Karan Johar’s emotional post

In the long note to his mother, Johar wrote, “Mothers are a force of nature…. They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal…. I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don’t define us … our behaviour does… she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn’t need to be a battle…. Patience will give me the eventual validation….Love you Mom and happy birthday … thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world…”

Celebrity wished Hiroo Johar

As soon as Karan dropped the long post, a lot of Johar’s fans wished his mother. Karan’s close friend Farah Khan wrote, “Happy happy birthday to you hirooooo aunty”. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan, while wishing Hiroo, commented, “Happy Birthday to the tour de force lovely Hiroo please give her a huge hug from me”. “Happy birthday Hiroo Aunty .. to good health always,” said Sikander Kher. “Happy happpy birthday Heeru aunty! (red hearts),” commented Kajol. Raashii Khanna, Ajit Taneja, Riddhima Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and others too wished Hiroo Johar

Karan Johar on the work front



After 7 years Karan Johar donned the director's hat with the much-loved film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.