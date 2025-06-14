Breaking News
Karan Veer Mehra pens emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on 5th death anniversary

Updated on: 14 June,2025 06:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Karan Veer Mehra shared a moving post for Sushant Singh Rajput, recalling how the late actor believed in him when no one else did. He called the day of his death a lifelong 'black mark'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Karan Veer Mehra pics/Instagram

On late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s fifth death anniversary on Friday, actor Karan Veer Mehra expressed sadness over the loss of his close friend, who believed in him when no one else did, especially during his struggles. 

Karan talked about how his success feels incomplete without him and said that he is on the road map the late star set out for him. Karan Veer wishes he could share this with him and make Sushant proud.


Taking to Instagram, where Karan Veer shared a string of throwback pictures with Sushant, whom he lovingly referred to as "kamini".


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KaranVeerMehra (@karanveermehra)

He wrote: “Although this day remains a black day for the rest of my life, this year pinches a bit more. I am on the road map you set out for me. I wish I could share this with you and make you proud.”

He added: “Coz when no one believed in me you did , I myself had started looking for other career options when you sat me down , with breakdowns , pro n cons , maths , sciences, engined it all for me , to push me in the right direction. (sic).”

Karan Veer, who shared screen space with Sushant in the show Pavitra Rishta, said that he is not demeaning what he has been blessed with.

The actor added: “But the fame , money , prizes , adulation feels a tad bit less with you not around. Being Dyslexic, It was you who pushed me to reading & i developed this knack of stealing poetry, Here’s one for you: “Maine khuda se pucha wo kyun. Chhodh gaya mujhe, Uski kyaa majburi thi…’Khuda’ ne kaha na kasoor tera tha, Naa galti uski thi, Maine ye kahani likhi hi adhuri thi”

“Looking up to thank you always stay happy where ever you are my Kamini From Kutti.”

It was in June 2020, where Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead aged 34 at his Bandra home in Mumbai.

