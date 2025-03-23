Speaking on the initial investigation into the actor's death, Gupteshwar Pandey alleged that the Mumbai Police 'did not cooperate' with the team of Bihar cops sent to probe the case. He, however, refrained from commenting on the CBI's closure report, saying it's a 'professional agency'

The CBI has filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources confirmed on Saturday. File pic

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly filed a closure report regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, former Bihar Deputy General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey criticised the Mumbai Police's handling of the investigation, claiming that their actions raised 'suspicions' among the public.

However, Pandey refrained from commenting on the CBI's closure report, describing the agency as a "professional body", reported news agency ANI.

Discussing the initial investigation into the actor's death, Pandey accused the Mumbai Police of "not cooperating" with the Bihar Police team sent to investigate the case. He alleged that an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer he had dispatched for better coordination was quarantined, and the Bihar Police team was sent away after just five days.

According to ANI, the then Bihar DGP also clarified that he "never claimed" that the actor was murdered, but rather that his death was "suspicious" and warranted a thorough investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey stated, "When news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke, the matter faded within 20 days. After 20 days, his father filed a case in Patna, for which a team was sent. However, the Maharashtra Police did not cooperate. I sent an IPS officer for better coordination, but he was quarantined... I don't wish to be biased against anyone, but the manner in which the Mumbai Police handled the situation caused suspicions in the minds of people across the country."

"CBI took over the case and, after years... I do not wish to say anything further. The CBI investigated the case, while I did not get the chance to do so. My team was turned away after five days, and another officer was quarantined for ten days. The Bihar Police team was thus not given the opportunity to investigate," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Some evidence could have been destroyed, says ex-DGP

Pandey expressed concern that the CBI may not have uncovered all the evidence or that some evidence could have been 'destroyed.'

"There may still be doubt that the CBI did not gather all the evidence, or perhaps some of it was even destroyed. But I never said that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered... I merely stated that his death was suspicious and deserved a thorough investigation. Had the Mumbai Police handled the case properly and held a press conference to address all questions, the Mumbai Police would not have been defamed... I do not wish to comment on the CBI's closure report, as it is a professional agency. What more can it do if it is unable to find evidence?" he said.

The CBI has filed a closure report in the 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources confirmed on Saturday.

According to the sources, the closure report was submitted to a Mumbai court nearly five years after the actor's death.

The 34-year-old was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, sparking a massive controversy. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the CBI. The post-mortem report issued by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital indicated that the cause of death was asphyxia.

Rajput's death sparked nationwide outrage, with many demanding 'justice' for the actor. The case was initially handled by the Mumbai Police before being transferred to the CBI.

(With ANI inputs)