The CBI has submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, the officials said

Sushant Singh Rajput. File pic

Listen to this article CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Officials x 00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officers said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, the CBI has submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia, ANI reported. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

The central agency had taken over the probe from Bihar Police which had registered an abetment of suicide case on a complaint filed in Patna by his father KK Singh.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to CBI, forensic specialists at All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case.

The central agency had recorded the statements of Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, and others in his close circle, and collected the actor's medical records, PTI reported.

In his complaint to Bihar Police, Rajput's father had alleged that Chakraborty, along with her family members, misappropriated his son's money, a charge denied by her in television interviews.

Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta.



The actor transitioned to the big screen and was seen in movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara, among others. He gained significant popularity after his biggest success, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film was released on OTT.

Meanwhile in the case relating to the death of the former manager of Sushant Singh, Disha Salian, her father Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his daughter's death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)