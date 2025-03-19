During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and revealed that the deceased, along with his friends, had allegedly assaulted him outside his college sometime ago and a video of it had gone viral on social media platforms, police sources said

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old minor college student allegedly fatally stabbed a 20-year-old youth in Vasari Hill Road in Malad area of Mumbai, the police officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police sources, the incident took place in the wee hours between 1:45 am and 2 am near in Vasari Hill Road, Malad West. The suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased, identified as Anyant Singh, multiple times on the head, throat, back, and abdomen with a sharp knife before fleeing the scene.

Locals rushed Singh to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival, officials said.

Following the incident, the Malad police registered a case against the suspect and began investigations under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite (Zone XI) and police Inspector Arvind Ghag. API Deepak Raiwade, PSI Tushar Sukhdev, and their detection team initiated an investigation and apprehended the accused within four hours, an official said.

The police were shocked to discover that the suspect in the brutal murder case was only 16 years and 5 months old, who was detained by the police, said an official.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and revealed that the deceased, along with his friends, had allegedly assaulted him outside the college sometime ago, sources said.

They said that the group had also recorded a video of the assault, which was later made viral on social media. As a result, the suspect faced widespread humiliation and was deeply angered. Seeking revenge, he attacked Anyant when they came face to face yesterday, recalling all the past incidents.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was a 12th-grade student at a college in Malad, while the deceased worked at a garbage cleaning unit. The deceased was part of a group that included several local boys, some of whom also studied at the same college as the accused.

In January, Anyant and his friends allegedly attacked the accused outside the college, beat him up, and made the video go viral, which was later broadcast on news television channels.

The viral video had a profound impact on the accused, leaving him deeply angered towards Anyant and his friends. This lingering resentment is believed to have led to the fatal attack, said an officer from the Malad police station.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and since the suspect is a minor, he has been sent to a correctional home, he said.

Further investigation in the matter was underway, said senior inspector Vijaykumar Panhale Malad police station.