A detailed GR will be issued, and indisciplined behaviour (on social media platforms) will not be tolerated, CM Fadnavis (above) said. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the state will soon issue a Government Resolution (GR) outlining guidelines to ensure that government officials maintain "discipline" while using social media, reported the PTI.

Speaking in the legislative council, CM Fadnavis said that the appropriate rules will be framed to "regulate" the conduct of officials in their social media use.

"Our officers should be active on social media for engagement with citizens, but they should not indulge in personal glorification," the chief minister said on Wednesday.

"Some government officials are seen glorifying their duty which is not appropriate. There should be guidelines to ensure that they follow disciplined behaviour," CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

CM stressed the need to have clear rules, and cited existing guidelines issued by Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and the institute Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie over the use of social media.

Expressing concern over some officials using social media excessively to enhance their personal image and even taking part in anti-government groups, he assured that the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, would be reviewed, and appropriate rules would be framed to regulate social media conduct among officials, the news agency reported.

"A detailed GR will be issued, and indisciplined behaviour (on social media platforms) will not be tolerated," Fadnavis added.

During the discussion, BJP legislator Prasad Lad sought to know whether artificial intelligence (AI) would be used in these guidelines.

In response, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "In three months, appropriate amendments will be made. Wherever needed, AI will be used."

Meanwhile, in an another statement last month, Fadnavis had stated that the Maharashtra government is accelerating the administration and economy through technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and Maharashtra state will soon lead India's AI and technology revolution, reported the ANI.

Fadnavis was interviewed by NASSCOM's Srikanth Velamkanni at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Summit program held in February last month.

CM Fadnavis said that the level of digital services has increased in the state and most government services have become available online. The state government has set up an AI centre at Mumbai University. An industry centre has been set up in partnership with the World Economic Forum, reported ANI.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that the state has set a goal of taking the economy to 1 trillion dollars, adding "For this, the state is preparing a new economic roadmap in collaboration with the NITI Aayog. Efforts are being made to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) the hub of a $1.5 trillion economy," ANI reported.

